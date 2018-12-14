Celadon Group (CGIP) vs. Universal Logistics (ULH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celadon Group and Universal Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.04 $24.84 million N/A N/A Universal Logistics $1.22 billion 0.45 $28.15 million $0.73 26.66

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Dividends

Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Celadon Group does not pay a dividend. Universal Logistics pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Celadon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Celadon Group and Universal Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Logistics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Celadon Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.29%. Given Celadon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Logistics 4.86% 26.53% 7.25%

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Celadon Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also offers value-added services for customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock services, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of rail and steamship containers between the railhead or port, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

