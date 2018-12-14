CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.59.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.75” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/cellect-biotech-s-apop-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-2-75.html.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

