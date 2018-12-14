Cenovus Energy (CVE) Downgraded by Raymond James to Hold

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,539. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 0.74. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $223,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.