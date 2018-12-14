Cenovus Energy Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

CVE stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.50 and a beta of 0.74. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 375.5% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $223,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

