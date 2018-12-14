CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 2240455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,109,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,363 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,810,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,558,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

