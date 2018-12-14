Centrica (CNA) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective (down from GBX 185 ($2.42)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Centrica to a reduce rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 142 ($1.86) in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 155.08 ($2.03).

CNA opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.81) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 119.71 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 221 ($2.89).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £1,984.36 ($2,592.92). Insiders bought 2,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,523 over the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

