Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Boosted by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 2,187.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285,970 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1,168.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 2,142.4% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 378,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,139,000 after acquiring an additional 361,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $141,160.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Hanson lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Centurylink stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Boosted by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/centurylink-inc-ctl-holdings-boosted-by-kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership.html.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.