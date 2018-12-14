Cerus Co. (CERS) CFO Sells $14,889.05 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $14,889.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Dennis Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $15,473.48.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $16,948.47.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 48,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,288. The firm has a market cap of $780.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.48. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cerus in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cerus by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 8.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,695,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 443,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. It produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets its products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

