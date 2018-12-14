Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CHAP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chaparral Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

NYSE CHAP opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 4,030 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,609.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

