Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

CHAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of CHAP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,769. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chaparral Energy news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 4,030 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $49,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at about $119,295,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,658,000. Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $23,360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $17,994,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

