Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) in a report published on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$14.43 and a 12-month high of C$16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated, open-ended trust. The Company indirectly owns, manages and operates a range of seniors housing communities from independent living through assisted living to long term care. Its segments include Canadian Retirement Operations and Canadian Long Term Care Operations.

