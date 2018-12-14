Chemours Co (CC) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.09% of Chemours worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.14 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/chemours-co-cc-holdings-reduced-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.