Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $41.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $37.81 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

