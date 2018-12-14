Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,727,863 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900,441 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 185.0% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 969,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 629,015 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 320.3% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

CQP stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

