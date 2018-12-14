Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196,297 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $118,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.6% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 84.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,454,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

