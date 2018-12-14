Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Chico’s FAS worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $730.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Nomura set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

