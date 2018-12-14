Ciena (CIEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ciena to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,073. Ciena has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. Ciena had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $48,979.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock worth $2,449,888 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.