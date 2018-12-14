Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,014,795 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 32,049,789 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,555,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,793 shares of company stock valued at $19,675,047. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $279,790,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,284 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,161 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

