Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 9,826 Shares of Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Engility were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Engility during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Engility during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Engility during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Engility during the third quarter valued at $16,024,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Engility by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGL. Cowen cut shares of Engility from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

EGL stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Engility Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.87 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

