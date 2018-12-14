Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE CFG opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

