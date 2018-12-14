Citrix Systems (CTXS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,095. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $149,085.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,816.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $644,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

