Civeo (CVEO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,056,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 720,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Craig Hallum set a $4.00 target price on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civeo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Civeo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $270.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 4.05.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. Research analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 2,735,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,809,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 630,305 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Civeo (CVEO) Stock Price Down 5.1%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/civeo-cveo-stock-price-down-5-1.html.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.