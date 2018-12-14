Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Announces Earnings Results

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $409.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Civitas Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Civitas Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CIVI opened at $12.62 on Friday. Civitas Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Civitas Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,337.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/civitas-solutions-civi-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Civitas Solutions

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.