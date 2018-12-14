CK USD Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (CKUSD)

CK USD (CURRENCY:CKUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, CK USD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. CK USD has a market cap of $0.00 and $149.60 million worth of CK USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CK USD coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00029324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.02282400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00141718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00171322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.10507911 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030880 BTC.

CK USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CK USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CK USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CK USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

