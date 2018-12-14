Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP)’s share price traded up 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 5,264,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/clear-leisure-clp-trading-19-3-higher.html.

About Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, interactive media, financial services, and renewable and alternative energy sector.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.