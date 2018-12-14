Cleararc Capital Inc. Purchases 3,570 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Cleararc Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $247,151.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,823.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,257 shares of company stock worth $624,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $221.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

