ClearStream Energy Services (CSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 207000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.00 million during the quarter.

About ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM)

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure, and water treatment sectors in Western Canada. It operates through Maintenance and Construction Services; and Wear, Fabrication and Transportation Services.

