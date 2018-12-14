Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

