CM Finance (CMFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.15.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. CM Finance had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CM Finance Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. CM Finance’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CM Finance stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.11% of CM Finance worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN)

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

