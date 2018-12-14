Coinlancer 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,245.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $160,153.00 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.02304766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00141112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00171910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.47 or 0.10559991 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031451 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,666,779 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.