Coinvest Price Tops $0.17 (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Coinvest token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00005181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Coinvest has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinvest has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.02311635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00140132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00173386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.10570655 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031384 BTC.

About Coinvest

Coinvest was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,835 tokens. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

