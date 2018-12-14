Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

