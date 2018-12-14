Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 304.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 286,346 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 492.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

