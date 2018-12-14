Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of CEVA worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $221,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 93.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 28.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $414,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.18 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.36.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

