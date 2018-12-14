Comerica Bank Trims Position in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Oritani Financial worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oritani Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oritani Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after acquiring an additional 157,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oritani Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oritani Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oritani Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oritani Financial news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton bought 3,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIT opened at $14.70 on Friday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

