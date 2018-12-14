Comerica (CMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 154,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,389. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Comerica has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 464,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $2,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

