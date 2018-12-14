Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 303.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $98,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,032.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $496,947.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,003.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $745,554. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

