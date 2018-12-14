Commerce Resources (CCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

