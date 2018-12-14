Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 841.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $644.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

