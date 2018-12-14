Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 4,754 Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Genesco by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,321,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,710,000.

Genesco stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Pivotal Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

