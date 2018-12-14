Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,349 Shares of Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $54.51 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.44%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

