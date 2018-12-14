Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Director R Kallet Michael Sells 1,700 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,211. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,695,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 68,296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 949,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 947,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

