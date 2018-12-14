Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Community Bankers Trust worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

ESXB opened at $7.91 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Separately, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/community-bankers-trust-corp-esxb-holdings-boosted-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.