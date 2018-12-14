Community Health Systems (CYH) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) debt fell 1.5% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $49.44 and were trading at $49.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.39 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

