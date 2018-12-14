Comparing CM Finance (CMFN) & Rand Capital (RAND)

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Rand Capital does not pay a dividend. CM Finance pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

CM Finance has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CM Finance and Rand Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance 32.89% 11.33% 6.07% Rand Capital -60.69% 0.75% 0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CM Finance and Rand Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $40.79 million 2.51 $15.62 million $1.39 5.41 Rand Capital $1.46 million 10.22 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital.

Summary

CM Finance beats Rand Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

