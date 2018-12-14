Comparing THT Heat Transfer Technology (THTI) and McDermott International (MDR)

THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) and McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get THT Heat Transfer Technology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology and McDermott International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A McDermott International 1 3 1 0 2.00

McDermott International has a consensus target price of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 247.56%. Given McDermott International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McDermott International is more favorable than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of McDermott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THT Heat Transfer Technology 5.63% 6.56% 3.78% McDermott International 2.05% 8.40% 3.03%

Volatility and Risk

THT Heat Transfer Technology has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THT Heat Transfer Technology and McDermott International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THT Heat Transfer Technology $65.22 million 0.02 -$2.87 million N/A N/A McDermott International $2.98 billion 0.46 $178.54 million $1.92 3.95

McDermott International has higher revenue and earnings than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Summary

McDermott International beats THT Heat Transfer Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

THT Heat Transfer Technology Company Profile

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in plate heat exchangers and various related products in China and internationally. The company offers heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, welded plate heat exchangers, and plate-and-shell heat exchangers. Its products are used for various applications in iron, steel, and aluminum manufacturing; chemical manufacturing; electric and nuclear power generation; central building air-conditioning; pharmaceutical production; thermal power plants and residential heating systems; high-pressure liquids; refining, chemical, fertilizer production, and metallurgy equipment; and food and beverage, heat and power, petrochemical, and shipbuilding industry. The company markets its products through its sales force. THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Siping, the People's Republic of China.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The company's customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.