Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Noble Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 2,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 242,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

