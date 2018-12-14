Coni Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (CONI)

Coni (CURRENCY:CONI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Coni token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coni has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,077.00 worth of Coni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coni has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.02425881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00139784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00172318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.10337911 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030652 BTC.

About Coni

Coni launched on May 30th, 2018. Coni’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Coni’s official website is www.coinbene.com. Coni’s official Twitter account is @coinbene. Coni’s official message board is www.coinbene.com/#/coniactivity.

Coni Token Trading

Coni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

