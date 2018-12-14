Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,916,616 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $714,845,000 after acquiring an additional 720,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,188 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Xilinx by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,835 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 526,911 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $133,778.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.95.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

