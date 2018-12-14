Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in eGain Corp (EGAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.
NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.33 million, a P/E ratio of 236.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of -0.05. eGain Corp has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $19.05.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
eGain Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
